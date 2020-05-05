MANSCAPED and UFC® Announce Multi-Year Marketing Partnership

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED, the leading male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene brand, and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a two-year exclusive partnership which names MANSCAPED the Official Electric Trimmer of UFC.

"We have a team of long-time UFC fans at MANSCAPED, so we couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership," said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. "Some of our best brand ambassadors are UFC athletes, so it only made sense to partner with UFC in a larger way."

The partnership will officially begin with UFC 249®: FERGUSON vs. GAETHJE, which will take place on Saturday, May 9, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. No. 1 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and No. 4 ranked Justin Gaethje will battle for the interim lightweight championship, while in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo intends to prove that he is the greatest UFC bantamweight champion of all time as he looks to defeat two-time title holder Dominick Cruz.

MANSCAPED will be integrated into select UFC pay-per-views and Fight Nights hosted within the United States for the remainder of 2020 and continuing through 2021. Placement of the MANSCAPED logo may include the exterior Octagon bumper, exterior floor decals and athlete prep points. MANSCAPED will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the telecast's Rules of the Octagon feature.

"UFC and MANSCAPED share the same vision of connecting with fans in an authentic way," said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. "We're thrilled to add MANSCAPED's bold presence to our events, and we're excited to see where this partnership goes."

The multi-year partnership follows previous successful collaborations between UFC and MANSCAPED. In addition to having sponsored UFC 245®: USMAN vs. COVINGTON in Las Vegas last year, MANSCAPED continues to work closely with several top UFC athletes, including No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes, former featherweight champion Max Holloway, and No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 80 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the premier brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations and accessories to ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Allison Frazier, Director of Public Relations - MANSCAPED, Inc.

239258@email4pr.com

925-216-2791

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manscaped-and-ufc-announce-multi-year-marketing-partnership-301052874.html

SOURCE MANSCAPED, Inc.