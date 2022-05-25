Mantashe lashes CEOs for saying SA is a failed state, blames Sibanye-Stillwater for strike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

SOUTH Africa’s mines and energy minister hit out at industry CEOs who criticised failing government competence and infrastructure saying they were “insulting the state”.In a combative speech delivered at the Minerals Council’s annual general meeting today, Mantashe also appeared to attack Sibanye-Stillwater. Certain companies were “dismantling the bargaining system”, he said. Mantashe recently threatened to withdraw Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mining licences after it said it could wait out a strike underway at the mines “for years and years”.In a speech that touched a number of controverisal subjects, Mantashe made labour relations his priority topic. “We have observed with concern that the industry bargaining system is being dismantled by some companies who are taking the industry back to pre-1983 period where workers were treated as just assets,” he said.The implication is that Mantashe views the current gold mining strike Sibanye-Stillwater’s fault. He appealed to the sector to “… appreciate that it is the responsibility of all of us to avoid long and acrimonious strike action”.Commenting on industry criticism of government, Mantashe said today he had “… observed a growing temptation to insult the state by strong and powerful mining executives”. They had “… no regard for the industry’s international ratings and its relations with government which makes it difficult to process industry issues,” he said.Mining industry executives have been increasingly outspoken about failing state capacity to provide services to communities located near mines. In February, Nico Muller, CEO of Impala Platinum said Covid-19 exacerbated the failures of local government resulting in “elevated absenteeism and heightened community dissatisfaction and lawlessness”.Following Sibanye-Stillwater’s year-end presentation in March, the group’s CEO Neal Froneman commented: “The state of the nation verges on a failed state. Unemployment, inequality and poverty are the basic drivers of unhappiness.”Said Mantashe, perhaps alluding to the organisation whose AGM he was attending: “The industry must further discuss the role of business associations who also find it fashionable to insult government and the governing party – ANC, projecting them as speaking for the sector”.Asked if Mantashe’s comments represented a new ebb for mining industry and government relations, Minerals Council CEO, Roger Baxter said the level of “constructive engagement” between the industry and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) had been the best in 20 years. “But engaging is one thing and doing is another,” he added.Baxter said the council had been “… putting pressure on government” to resolve outstanding mining permits and exploration rights “that haven’t been issued within the specified time frames”. The DMRE indicated at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town that it had “sorted out” another 1,000 applications, but Baxter said he wasn’t sure if that excludes “additional applications taking place in the recent period”.South Africa ranked in among the ten least attractive destinations for mining industry investors according to the Fraser Institute survey, published in April. The Minerals Council expressed its concern at the finding but also quizzed the institute’s methodology which was to exclude South African mining company views.Mantashe acknowledged the Fraser Institute findings, which rank countries by their ability to set down investor-friendly policies, but added that South Africa “must be seen to be working and not merely responding to ratings”.The post Mantashe lashes CEOs for saying SA is a failed state, blames Sibanye-Stillwater for strike appeared first on Miningmx.