GWEDE Mantashe, South African mines and energy minister, likened the continued failings at the government-owned power utility, Eskom to an attempted coup of his government.Quoted in a report by BusinessLive, Mantashe said Eskom loadshedding was now doing more harm to South Africa’s economy — through loadshedding — than had been perpetrated by state capture. He didn’t reference the fact that looting of government-owned companies during the ‘state capture’ years, including Eskom, was a cause of their failure.Eskom was running at very low energy availability factors (EAFs), a measure of electricity output compared with installed capacity, said BusinessLive, citing Mantashe. At best, said Mantashe, Eskom was achieving output of 26,000MW or an EAF of about 60%.He concluded: “Eskom must attend to this problem. By not attending to load-shedding Eskom is agitating to overthrow the state”. Mantashe was speaking a signing ceremony for winning bidders in round five of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme in Pretoria.Load-shedding posed to greatest challenge to growth, followed by the disruptions to rail services operated by Transnet and high levels of crime, he said. “In [the third quarter] our GDP grew 1.6%. This could have been 3%, but because of load-shedding the economy can’t move,” Mantashe said.Power plant breakdowns at Eskom are at the highest in at least a year, affecting two-fifths of generation capacity and exacerbating outages that are hindering economic growth, said Bloomberg News in an article on Wednesday.Eskom announced stage 6 load-shedding because breakdowns had taken 19,052MW of generation capacity out of action.The post Mantashe likens Eskom loadshedding to “agitating to overthrow the state” appeared first on Miningmx.