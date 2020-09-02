Manuela 'Nelly' Molina Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that Manuela "Nelly" Molina, currently chief financial officer for Sempra Energy's Mexico subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova), has been named vice president of investor relations for Sempra Energy.

"Over the past 10 years, Nelly has built a tremendous career at IEnova and we are very excited to have her join our senior leadership team at Sempra Energy," said Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Sempra Energy. "Her extensive background in investor relations and finance will be instrumental to communicating with the investment community about Sempra Energy's disciplined focus on delivering long-term sustainable value."

Molina has served as chief financial officer for IEnova since 2017, managing the company's corporate finances, business planning, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, risk management, and information technology, among other areas. Prior to that, she served as vice president of finance for IEnova. Since 2013, Molina has led and completed a range of financing initiatives for IEnova, totaling $10.1 billion, including the company's initial public offering. Before joining IEnova in 2010, she spent 13 years working in the energy industry at Kinder Morgan and El Paso Corporation in Mexico.

Earlier this year, Molina was recognized by Institutional Investor Magazine as the best overall chief financial officer among Latin America energy companies in the publication's list of "Latin America's Most Resilient Executives and Companies." Last year, Molina was also recognized as one of the top chief financial officers in Mexico by Mundo Ejecutivo Magazine and one of the "100 Most Powerful Women in Mexico" by Expansion editorial group.

Faisel Khan, senior vice president of finance for Sempra Energy and chief financial officer for Sempra LNG, currently leads Sempra Energy's investor relations team. Beginning Oct. 3, 2020, he will serve as chief financial officer for Sempra LNG, leaving leadership of Sempra Energy's investor relations team to Molina.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manuela-nelly-molina-appointed-vice-president-of-investor-relations-for-sempra-energy-301123356.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy