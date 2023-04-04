|
04.04.2023 14:15:00
Manulife announces intention to redeem 3.317% Fixed/Floating Subordinated Debentures
C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") today announced its intention to redeem at par on May 9, 2023 all of its outstanding $600,000,000 principal amount of 3.317% Fixed/Floating Subordinated Debentures (the "Debentures") due May 9, 2028. The Debentures are redeemable at MFC's option on or after May 9, 2023 at a redemption price per Debenture equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. Formal notice will be delivered to holders of Debentures in accordance with MFC's Trust Indenture.
Interest on the Debentures will cease to accrue on the redemption date.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-announces-intention-to-redeem-3-317-fixedfloating-subordinated-debentures-301788988.html
SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Manulife Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Manulife Financial Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|16,66
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.