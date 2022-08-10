Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 23:03:00

Manulife declares preferred share dividends

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                 TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after September 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2022:

Manulife (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.182803 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share
About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-declares-preferred-share-dividends-301603650.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Manulife Financial Corp. 18,01 -0,72% Manulife Financial Corp.

