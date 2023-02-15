|
15.02.2023 23:01:00
Manulife increases common shareholders' dividend by 11%
C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced an increase of 11% or 3.5 cents per share to its quarterly common shareholders' dividend resulting in a dividend of $0.365 per share on the common shares of Manulife, payable on and after March 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.
In respect of the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan and its U.S. Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan, the Company will purchase common shares on the open market in connection with the reinvestment of dividends and optional cash purchases under these plans. The purchase price of these common shares will be based on the average of the actual cost to purchase them and there are no applicable discounts.About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-increases-common-shareholders-dividend-by-11-301748114.html
SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Manulife Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.23
|: Manulife Financial started at neutral at Credit Suisse (MarketWatch)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: Manulife Financial stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Manulife Financial Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|18,66
|3,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.