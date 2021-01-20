Manulife Investment Management announces new managing director of institutional distribution, southeast region

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today that Scott Greenberg, CAIA, was named managing director of institutional distribution. In the role, Mr. Greenberg will be responsible for business development in the southeast region of the United States and report to Michael Kotarski, CFA, head of direct and institutional distribution in the United States and Latin America. Based in Miami, Florida, Mr. Greenberg will work closely with institutional investors across the territory to offer specialized investment solutions spanning agriculture, timber, real estate, private equity, private credit, infrastructure, fixed income, equity, and multi-asset investments.

"As we continue to strengthen our brand in the United States, we're excited to have Scott's institutional experience to bring our global and full platform of public and private investment capabilities to asset owners across the southeast," said Todd Cassler, head of institutional distribution, United States and Europe, Manulife Investment Management.

"We're looking forward to working with Scott as he is a great addition to our growing sales team. He'll be a terrific resource to the institutional investment community across asset classes as we help investors to prepare for future retirement and investing needs," added Mr. Kotarski.

Previously, Mr. Greenberg was a vice president on the institutional sales team at Nuveen. Prior to joining Nuveen, he was a relationship development associate at GE Asset Management. Mr. Greenberg holds a degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida's Hough Graduate School of Business. He holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation and is a chapter executive for CAIA Miami.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management