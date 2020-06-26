Manulife Investment Management Confirms the Final June Cash Distribution for Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management earlier today announced a revised estimated June 2020 cash distribution for Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF (ticker: MEME.B). Manulife Investment Management now confirms that the final distribution amount remains unchanged from the revised estimate announced earlier today. The ex-dividend date, record date and payment date for the distribution also remain unchanged.

Details of the final distribution are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $0.01

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had CAD$832 billion (US$586 billion) in assets under management and administration.* Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeim.com.

* MFC financials in CAD. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of March 31, 2020, was $832 billion and includes $195 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and $139 billion of assets under administration.



SOURCE Manulife Investment Management