20.04.2023 14:15:00
Manulife releases updated statistical information package template reflecting adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9
C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has released an updated template for its statistical information package (SIP), which will be used in connection with the reporting of Manulife's first quarter of 2023 financial results on May 10, 2023. The SIP has been updated primarily to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 "insurance contracts" and IFRS 9 "financial instruments" effective January 1, 2023. An accompanying summary of changes to the SIP has also been made available to further assist users in understanding the updated presentation.
The SIP template and accompanying summary of changes are available in the IFRS 17 section of Manulife's investor relations website: manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
