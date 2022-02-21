|
21.02.2022 15:40:00
Many Americans Underestimate the Age to Claim Full Social Security Benefits -- Especially 1 Generation
Do you know how old you have to be in order to claim your standard Social Security benefit? Chances are good that you don't -- and you may be anticipating that you can get it at a much younger age than you actually can.In fact, a recent Nationwide survey revealed that every age group anticipated being able to claim their full retirement benefit well before it would actually be available. And one demographic group was the most off-base when it comes to estimating when benefits can begin. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!