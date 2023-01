Many ate food past use-by date in Xmas run-up, UK survey reveals

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Latest ONS data shows that people who ran out of food also struggled to keep warm as prices rose furtherMany people in the UK ate food past its use-by date and struggled to keep warm in the run-up to Christmas as prices rose further, official data shows.About one in five adults (18%) reported eating smaller portions and food past its use-by date, which can make people sick, according to the latest Office for National Statistics monthly data release on winter pressures. The rates are even higher among those with depression, diabetes or dependent children. Continue reading...