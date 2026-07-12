Gilead Sciences Aktie
WKN: 885823 / ISIN: US3755581036
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12.07.2026 15:23:00
Many Investors Are Still Treating Gilead Sciences Like a Has-Been HIV Stock. 4 Drug Launches This Year Could Prove Them Wrong.
Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) have lagged the S&P 500 average this year, rising only 9% despite strong financials and a pipeline that promises to elevate the pharmaceutical company's base beyond its core of HIV therapies.Gilead has spent heavily on its acquisitions of Arcellx, Ouro Medicines, and Tubulis, and while it will take time to integrate them, the upside is that they add to the company's pipeline, particularly in oncology and inflammation therapies.In its first-quarter presentation, the company said it has four potential launches this year. Instead of focusing on the cost of its purchases, investors would do well to look beyond that and see how these new launches and acquisitions will diversify Gilead's platform, reducing its reliance on its HIV franchise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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