Many Investors Wouldn't Touch This Stock With a 10-Foot Pole Last Year. Here's Why It's a Buy in 2023.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was once a stock market champion. Shares of the biotech company soared more than 400% back in 2020 as investors bet on its ability to win the coronavirus vaccine race. But once Moderna actually produced the vaccine -- and brought in billions in earnings from it -- investors had already started worrying about one thing. And that was, "what's next for Moderna?"Concerned about a potential drop in revenue post pandemic, many investors wouldn't touch Moderna stock with a 10-foot pole last year. The stock finished 2022 down 29%. But things may be changing for this vaccine giant. Let's check out why Moderna is a buy in the new year.First, a bit of background on Moderna's place in the coronavirus vaccine market. Along with Pfizer, it's a market leader. The company brought in $18.5 billion in revenue in 2021 from its vaccine. And it expects $18 billion to $19 billion for the full year 2022. Over the past two years, Moderna and rivals have sold vaccines directly to governments. And contracts guaranteed them billions of dollars in revenue.Continue reading