Many software developers don’t trust AI - report

Most developers are optimistic that AI will reduce their workload and are eager to use it, but some don't trust AI, according to a newly released report from technical hiring platform CoderPad.The report, State of Tech Hiring 2024, published January 9, found that 70% of developers believe AI will help reduce their workload and 60% want to use AI more as part of their job. Developers surveyed reported confidence in AI-assisted tools, citing benefits such as code assistance, learning and tutorials, auto-completion, code generation, and documentation and API support.