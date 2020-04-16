ManyChat Acquires eCommerce Analytics Tracking Company, Converlytics

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManyChat , the number one Chat Marketing platform, today announced it has acquired Converlytics, which enables businesses to track, analyze, and quantify valuable attribution analytics connecting Facebook Messenger to Shopify. ManyChat Pro users now have access to more robust analytics at no additional charge, enabling them to pinpoint marketing dollars to specific campaigns.

"As a small business owner, I built Converlytics to meet a need I had — when I lost one of my biggest eCommerce clients, I realized I hadn't been able to accurately attribute revenues to my marketing campaigns. So I built the solution, won back my client, and attracted even more customers," said Converlytics founder and CEO Dillon Ceglio. "I'm thrilled to share this technology with the millions of ManyChat users around the globe and to help other eCommerce business owners like me." Ceglio will continue to work with ManyChat as an eCommerce and Data Analytics Consultant.

"The single biggest industry using ManyChat is eCommerce, and analytics is at the heart of everything an eCommerce marketer does," said ManyChatco-founder and CEO Mike Yan. "The acquisition will allow ManyChat to bring our eCommerce customers the robust analytics they need to run smart omni-channel campaigns that maximize return on advertising spends."

For more information on ManyChat's new analytics tracking, please click here .

About ManyChat

ManyChat helps eCommerce, marketing agencies, and businesses grow by combining Facebook Messenger, SMS, and email to engage with customers through the right channel at the right time. With billions of people across the world now using Chat to communicate, over one million businesses use ManyChat's Chat Marketing platform to instantly connect with customers. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram , or Twitter .

Media Contact

Fara Rosenzweig

Head of Content, ManyChat

Fara@manychat.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manychat-acquires-ecommerce-analytics-tracking-company-converlytics-301042300.html

SOURCE ManyChat