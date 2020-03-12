Maple 2020 continues Maplesoft's mission to make math easier

WATERLOO, Canada, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maplesoft™ today announced a major new release of its flagship product, Maple™, the powerful and easy to use mathematical software. Maple is used by mathematicians, educators, students, engineers, and scientists to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve math problems. The new release, Maple 2020, offers a vast collection of enhancements for both long-time customers and those who are using Maple for the very first time.

Maple 2020 delivers a more powerful math engine, new and improved tools for interactive problem solving, application development, student learning, document creation, and programming. Highlights include:



Greater problem solving abilities, with new algorithms and solving techniques in differential equations, calculus, abstract algebra, integral transforms, graph theory, physics, and other areas of math, science, and engineering, expanding the scope and types of problems Maple can solve.

Enhanced programming tools that help users find and fix problems in their own code.

Additional clickable math tools, improved tutors, and an expanded Student package designed to support teaching and learning linear algebra.

Enhanced signal processing abilities for the exploration of signals of all types, including data, image, and audio processing.

More flexibility and improved output for printing, export to PDF, and LaTeX export, making content easier to share and use outside of Maple.

Every year, thousands of customers launch Maple for the first time, so in addition to improvements that can benefit any Maple user, Maple 2020 also includes many new features specifically designed to help new users become productive faster than ever. Maple 2020 provides new, more easily accessible Getting Started resources that provide an efficient introduction to fundamental Maple concepts. Additional improvements include new warnings that help users avoid common beginner mistakes, and improved messages to help users diagnose and recover from errors more quickly when they do occur.

"Maple is used by all sorts of different people, from students taking their first steps in algebra and calculus, to teachers delivering engaging, effective lectures, researchers developing their own algorithms or solving cutting edge problems, engineers designing new technologies, and scientists learning more about how our world works," says Karishma Punwani, Director of Product Management at Maplesoft. "That's why Maple 2020 includes a huge range of improvements across the entire product, to support all those users. Whether you are using Maple for mathematical exploration, as a programming tool, to learn or teach mathematical concepts, to visualize behavior, to develop interactive applications, or write technical documents, Maple 2020 offers more mathematical power and improved tools to support you in your work."

Maple is available in several languages including French, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Brazilian Portuguese. A Japanese version of Maple 2020 will be available in a few weeks.

For more information about new features in Maple 2020, visit http://www.maplesoft.com/products/maple/new_features

About Maplesoft

Maplesoft has provided mathematics-based software solutions to educators, engineers, and researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for over 30 years. Maplesoft's flagship product, Maple, combines the world's most powerful mathematics engine with an interface that makes it extremely easy to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems. Building on this technology, the product line includes solutions for education and research, system simulation, calculation management, and systems engineering. In 2018, Maplesoft spun off its online education product line into a separate corporation, DigitalEd.

Maplesoft products provide modern, innovative solutions to meet today's technical challenges, from exploring math concepts on a smartphone to reducing development risk in complex engineering design projects. Maplesoft products and services are used by more than 8000 educational institutions, research labs, and companies, in over 90 countries.

Maplesoft is a subsidiary of Cybernet Systems Group. To learn more about Maplesoft, please visit http://www.maplesoft.com.

