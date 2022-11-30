Maple Heights Behavioral Health, a new hospital at 3955 W. Washington Center Rd., held a ribbon-tying ceremony Wednesday to mark its opening and celebrate the joint venture between Acadia Healthcare and an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005962/en/

Maple Heights Behavioral Health hosts ceremony celebrating opening. From left to right: Isa Diaz, senior vice president of strategic affairs, Acadia; Dr. Jeffrey Woods, operations group president, Acadia; Jennifer Snyder, CEO, Maple Heights; Mark Medley, regional president, Community Health Systems; Stephanie Crandall, director of intergovernmental affairs, City of Fort Wayne; John Urbahns, president & CEO, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Tim Hingtgen, CEO, Community Health Systems; Scott Shaffer, chaplain for Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Health Network; Drew Martin, Vice President of Behavioral Health, Community Health Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

Maple Heights Behavioral Health will offer inpatient mental healthcare for adults and seniors for a range of behavioral health concerns, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, with plans to add inpatient adolescent and intensive outpatient treatment programs in the future.

Lutheran Health Network and Acadia Healthcare announced the joint venture to build the 120-bed hospital and began construction in 2021. Maple Heights will complete regulatory certifications required for new hospitals over the next month and then officially begin accepting inpatient admissions.

"The welcome from the local community has been very encouraging,” said Jennifer Snyder, CEO of Maple Heights Behavioral Health. "This symbolizes the willingness to bring behavioral health services to those in need, regardless of the stigma that often limits a desire to seek care.”

As a provider of acute behavioral health services, Maple Heights Behavioral Health will assess incoming patients immediately and stabilize any emergency situations. Over the course of treatment, patients will receive restorative therapies and healing care. Once stabilized, patients will be matched with long-term services needed to help them to achieve and maintain their mental health needs.

"Lutheran Health Network has a proud history of growing to meet the health care needs of our community,” said Clyde Wood, Lutheran Hospital CEO and Maple Heights Behavioral Health board member. "After a community needs assessment made it clear the local demand for mental health care was not being met, we were glad to collaborate with Acadia Healthcare on a new behavioral health hospital. Today is a proud day for our two organizations and the community as a whole.”

In addition to psychiatric care, patients will have access to restorative therapies such as group fitness programming in the hospital’s gymnasium, which includes a basketball court. Other activities will include yoga, music and art therapies.

"We are delighted to work with Lutheran Health Network to provide quality behavioral healthcare to the Fort Wayne community,” said Chris Hunter, CEO of Acadia Healthcare. "We are also grateful to our elected officials for supporting this new hospital and being advocates for increasing access to behavioral healthcare for the patients and families of northeastern Indiana.”

About Maple Heights Behavioral Health

Located in Fort Wayne, Ind., Maple Heights Behavioral Health is a premier provider of inpatient treatment for adolescents, adults and seniors who are struggling with mental health concerns. The facility offers personalized, age-appropriate programming and comprehensive support in a safe and welcoming environment. Its expert staff, which includes psychiatrists, social workers and registered nurses, works closely with patients to help them achieve their therapeutic goals and enhance their quality of life. Maple Heights Behavioral Health will eventually offer a full continuum of care that includes outpatient services. For more information, please visit mapleheightsbehavioral.com.

About Lutheran Health Network

Lutheran Health Network is a family of more than 6,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers, and volunteers dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care with the best possible experience, to every patient, every time. As a taxpaying, integrated healthcare delivery system and one of the largest employers in the region, Lutheran Health Network makes a positive impact on the communities we serve. The network’s access points across northeast Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers. For more information, please visit lutheranhealth.net. Lutheran hospitals are owned in part by physicians.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of Sept. 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005962/en/