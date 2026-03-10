Maple Leaf Foods Expects Growth In Revenue, Adj. EBITDA In 2030

(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MLFNF, MFI.TO) announced Tuesday its financial targets for 2030, expecting growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

The consumer packaged goods company plans to reveal additional details on its 2030 financial targets, strategic Blueprint, and growth initiatives at its Investor Day later today.

For fiscal 2030, the company expects revenue to grow to approximately C$5 billion, driven by proven growth platforms.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around C$750 million, reflecting the benefits of revenue growth and structurally higher margins over time.

In fiscal 2025, sales were C$3.91 billion and adjusted EBITDA was C$475.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2%, all higher than the previous year.

In the core business, the company aims to deliver organic mid-single-digit revenue expansion through its growth platforms in 2030.

The company also projects to grow profits approximately twice as fast as revenue, reflecting the benefits of both revenue growth and structurally higher margins over time.

Maple Leaf Foods noted that since 2021, revenue has grown by approximately 5% on a compounded annual basis, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 630 basis points to 12.2% in 2025 from 5.9%.

The company added that cumulative free cash flow over the 2026 to 2030 five-year period would be approximately C$1.7 billion to C$1.8 billion, scaling in line with profit growth.

Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Execution of our strategic Blueprint has delivered consistent revenue growth, expanded margins, and a strong balance sheet.... With our major investments in new facilities complete, we are positioned to accelerate profitable growth and generate significant free cash flow."

In Toronto, Maple Leaf Foods shares closed Monday's regular trading at C$28.60, up 0.32 percent.

In OTC, MLFNF traded on Monday at $20.41, down 3.18 percent.