|
22.02.2024 12:44:45
Maple Leaf Foods Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) posted a fourth quarter net loss of C$9.32 million or C$0.08 per share compared to a loss of C$41.5 million or C$0.34 per share, prior year. Adjusted operating profit increased to C$57.5 million from C$1.8 million, prior year. Adjusted profit per share was C$0.08 compared to a loss of C$0.28. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter sales were C$1.19 billion compared to C$1.18 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.22 billion in revenue.
For the full year 2024, the company expects low-to mid-single digit revenue growth.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notiert die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.