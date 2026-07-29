LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004
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29.07.2026 22:00:01
Maplebear Chief Legal Officer Morgan Fong Sells 18,390 Shares for $815,400
Chief Legal Officer Morgan Fong sold 18,390 shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) on July 22, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$815,400, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($44.34); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026 market close ($44.73).Maplebear Inc. operates as a critical technology enabler for the grocery retail ecosystem with a market capitalization of $10.0 billion and TTM revenue of $3.9 billion. The company has established a diversified revenue model spanning marketplace operations, enterprise software solutions, and advertising services, positioning itself as an essential infrastructure provider for retailers navigating digital transformation. With 3,600 employees and a strong profitability profile evidenced by $485.0 million in TTM net income, Instacart maintains a competitive advantage through its comprehensive platform integration and deep understanding of grocery industry dynamics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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