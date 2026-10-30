Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Net Property Income Declines 6.3% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (N2IU.SI, MPCMF) Friday said that its net property income declined 6.3 percent in the second quarter, impacted by lower gross revenue.

The real estate investment trust's net property income fell to S$153.54 million in the second quarter from S$163.90 million in the year-ago period.

During the three months, the company's gross revenue declined 5.0 percent to S$207.48 million from S$218.39 million in the same period last year.

The amount available for distribution to unitholders was S$103.07 million, down 2.9 percent from S$106.21 million in the prior-year period. On a per-unit basis, distribution fell 3.5 percent to S$1.94 in the second quarter from S$2.01 in the previous year.

On the OTC Markets, MPCMF ended Thursday's trading at $0.9884.