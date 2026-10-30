Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S Aktie
WKN DE: A1H91U / ISIN: SG2D18969584
|
30.10.2026 11:18:06
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Net Property Income Declines 6.3% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (N2IU.SI, MPCMF) Friday said that its net property income declined 6.3 percent in the second quarter, impacted by lower gross revenue.
The real estate investment trust's net property income fell to S$153.54 million in the second quarter from S$163.90 million in the year-ago period.
During the three months, the company's gross revenue declined 5.0 percent to S$207.48 million from S$218.39 million in the same period last year.
The amount available for distribution to unitholders was S$103.07 million, down 2.9 percent from S$106.21 million in the prior-year period. On a per-unit basis, distribution fell 3.5 percent to S$1.94 in the second quarter from S$2.01 in the previous year.
On the OTC Markets, MPCMF ended Thursday's trading at $0.9884.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S
Analysen zu Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.