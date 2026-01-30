Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S Aktie

Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H91U / ISIN: SG2D18969584

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 06:01:26

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Q3 Profit Rises, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (N2IU.SI, MPCMF) reported higher profit in its third quarter, despite weak gross revenues and net property income.

In the third quarter, profit attributable to Unitholders grew 3.3 percent to S$108.16 million from last year's S$104.66 million

Distribution per Unit was 2.05 Singapore cents, up 2.5 percent from 2.00 Singapore cents a year ago.

Gross revenue, meanwhile, dropped 1.9 percent to S$219.45 million from S$223.67 million in the prior year.

Net property income was S$164.94 million, down 1.2 percent from S$166.92 million a year ago.

The company attributed the decline in gross revenue and net property income largely to lower overseas contributions and the absence of full-period contributions from TS Ikebukuro Building and ABAS Shin-Yokohama Building, which were divested on August 22, 2025 and August 28, 2025, respectively.

However, Singapore's gross revenue grew 3.5 percent and NPI increased 5.3 percent.

Regarding the proposed divestment of the office component of Festival Walk, the company said the divestment is targeted for completion in February 2026, and is not expected to have a material impact on MPACT's net asset value as at 31 March 2026, and NPI for fiscal 2026.

In Singapore, the shares were losing around 0.7 percent, trading at S$1.4600.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S 1,46 -0,68% Mapletree Commercial Trust Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:54 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
14:52 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen