WKN DE: A41LML / ISIN: US56565P1030

05.01.2026 13:24:33

MapLight Therapeutics' Alzheimer's Psychosis Drug Granted FDA Fast Track Status

(RTTNews) - MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to ML-007C-MA for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).

The company said Fast Track designation allows for more frequent interactions with the FDA and may make the drug eligible for accelerated approval and priority review, if applicable criteria are met.

In a Phase 1 study, ML-007C-MA demonstrated a generally favorable safety and tolerability profile in healthy elderly participants.

Enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 2 VISTA study evaluating ML-007C-MA for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with ADP, with topline results expected in the second half of 2027.

MapLight Therapeutics shares closed at $16.77 on Friday, down 4.5%.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

MapLight Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 17,22 2,68% MapLight Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

