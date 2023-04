Marathon mortgages of up to 40 years on rise among UK first-time buyers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

More opt for longer loan deals and lower monthly payments as rents soar in cost of living crisisA standard mortgage used to run for 25 years but experts are reporting a growing trend for marathon loans spread over up to 40 years as first-time buyers and movers opt for lower monthly payments in an effort to bridge the gap between rising living costs and still-high asking prices.New figures show the number of first-time buyers opting for a mortgage term longer than 35 years more than doubled during 2022 to 17%. The number taking out a loan over 30 to 35 years also increased – from 34% to 38% – during the same period, according to the banking group UK Finance. Continue reading...