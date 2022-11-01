|
01.11.2022 11:15:00
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend
FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 30% over its previous dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2022.About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Brian Worthington, Manager
Kenan Kinsey, Analyst
Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-increases-quarterly-dividend-301664120.html
SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation
