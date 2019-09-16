Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results October 31

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call with analysts on Thursday, October 31, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2019 third-quarter financial results, which will be published earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations

Doug Wendt, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-announce-2019-third-quarter-financial-results-october-31-300918500.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation