27.01.2023 22:15:00
Marathon Petroleum Corp. to host 2023 annual meeting of shareholders
FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place April 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET in a virtual-only format via live webcast. Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting. The company's proxy statement will include additional information regarding how shareholders may access and participate in the virtual annual meeting.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor
Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-host-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301732770.html
SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation
16.01.23
