08.12.2023

Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on January 30, 2024

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-january-30-2024-302010506.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

