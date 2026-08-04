Marathon Petroleum Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A1JEXK / ISIN: US56585A1025
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04.08.2026 12:51:44
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q2
(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $5.138 billion, or $17.73 per share. This compares with $1.216 billion, or $3.96 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.138 billion or $17.73 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 53.5% to $52.337 billion from $34.101 billion last year.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $5.138 Bln. vs. $1.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: $17.73 vs. $3.96 last year. -Revenue: $52.337 Bln vs. $34.101 Bln last year.
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