Marathon Petroleum Corporation Q4 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.535 billion, or $5.12 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.220 million or $4.07 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $33.422 billion from $33.466 billion last year.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.535 Bln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.12 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $33.422 Bln vs. $33.466 Bln last year.
