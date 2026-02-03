Marathon Petroleum Earnings Up In Q4; Shares Rise In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), an independent downstream and midstream energy company, on Tuesday reported higher net income despite a decrease in revenue in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $1.54 billion from $371 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $5.12 versus $1.15 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $1.22 billloon from $249 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.07 versus $0.77 last year.

On average, 15 analysts had expected the company to report $2.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.49 billion from $2.12 billion in the same period last year.

Income from operations increased to $2.69 billion from $1.14 billion in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $33.43 billion from $33.47 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Marathon Petroleum is 4.05% higher at $184.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.