CVR Energy Aktie

CVR Energy ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MUHT / ISIN: US12662P1084

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 14:18:18

Marathon Petroleum, MPLX To Sell Refineries, Midstream Assets To CVR Energy For $4.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) and midstream operator MPLX LP (MPLX) announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to sell two refineries and related midstream assets in Minnesota and North Dakota to CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) for $4.2 billion, plus inventory value and subject to purchase price adjustments.

Under the agreement, Marathon Petroleum will receive $3.45 billion for the refining assets, excluding inventory value, while MPLX will receive $750 million for the related midstream assets.

The transaction includes the St. Paul Park refinery in Minnesota, which has crude oil processing capacity of 105,000 barrels per calendar day, and the Mandan refinery in North Dakota, which has capacity of 72,000 barrels per calendar day.

MPLX said the divested midstream assets include an interest in a crude oil pipeline, storage capacity and three terminals supporting the refineries.

Marathon Petroleum said it intends to re-invest the proceeds primarily in the U.S. Gulf Coast, while MPLX plans to support growth in the Permian and Marcellus basins.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including anti-trust clearance.

Goldman Sachs advised Marathon Petroleum on financial matters, Moelis & Company advised on strategic matters and Jones Day acted as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets served as financial adviser to the conflicts committee of MPLX, while Latham & Watkins was its legal adviser.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum up 0.24% to $431.50 in premarket trading after ending Monday's session down 3.22%.

MPLX shares were up at $59.31 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 2.03%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CVR Energy Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CVR Energy Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CVR Energy Inc 43,12 -11,39% CVR Energy Inc
Marathon Petroleum Corporation 374,60 -2,30% Marathon Petroleum Corporation
MPLX LP. Partnership Units 57,50 -2,44% MPLX LP. Partnership Units

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwere Niederlage für Trump: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen