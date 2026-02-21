Marathon Petroleum Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A1JEXK / ISIN: US56585A1025
|
21.02.2026 18:39:00
Marathon Petroleum Returned $4.5 Billion to Shareholders in 2025. Here's Why It Could Happen Again.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), the largest independent U.S. refiner, is up 21% this year after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.07 per share crushed analyst expectations. Refining margins did the heavy lifting, with the company capturing 114% of the benchmark crack spread, up from 96% in the third quarter. That drove cash from operations to $2.7 billion, nearly 60% above the prior year.During the year, Marathon returned $4.5 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The cash return story, though, is getting stronger from here, and it doesn't need peak margins to hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
