Maravai LifeSciences Shares Fall After Rejecting Potential Takeover By Private Equity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) reportedly attracted takeover interest from Thomas H. Lee Partners with a non-binding offer, though the offer price could not be learned.Maravai is a U.S. provider of capping reagents for COVID-19 vaccines. Maravai rejected the offer, and there is no certainty a new bid will follow or any deal will be reached, Reuters reported, citing sources.The report said the acquisition approach showed how Maravai has become a takeover target after it lost more than 60% of its value from its August 2021 peak. The surge ...Full story available on Benzinga.com