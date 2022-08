Marc Peter Klein to join Deutsche Börse as Chief Compliance Officer

Marc Peter Klein will join Deutsche Börse as Managing Director Group Compliance on 1 January 2023. He is joining from Deutsche Bank after seven years as Head Business Line AFC Corporate and Investment Bank Germany & EMEA and several years in senior positions in financial institutions in Germany and Luxembourg. Marc Peter Klein studied at the University of Trier and the London Business School and is a qualified and certified lawyer in bank and capital markets law.Heike Eckert, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse responsible for HR & Compliance, said: “I am delighted to welcome Marc Peter Klein to Deutsche Börse. His longstanding expertise will be a welcome addition to Group Compliance. I am looking forward to the contributions he will make to further strengthen the integrity of our business.”For download:- Photo of Marc Peter Klein (source: private)