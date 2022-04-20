|
Marc Visent of Knowify Appointed to Intuit QuickBooks Partner Council
Select Panel Advises on Intuit's Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want Most
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Knowify announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Visent, has been appointed to the Intuit, Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) U.S. Partner Council advisory board. Intuit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Intuit serves approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, with the mission of powering prosperity around the world.
Visent is one of 9 council members who will share their insights, experience and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. Visent has more than 10 years of experience in providing value add services that help small and mid-size businesses thrive.
"As a collaborator who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Marc will be a critical member of our advisory board," said Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Partner Sales at Intuit. "He will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of customers across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small businesses."
"I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and SaaS solutions evolves, especially as more of our work becomes more focused on value-added, managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper," said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify.
Intuit's QuickBooks Partner Council meets virtually and periodically in-person at Intuit's Silicon Valley headquarters to get an inside look at the company's strategy and product development. Members participate for up to two years, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accountant and small business tools.
About Knowify
Knowify is a cloud-based software helping contractors gain better control and visibility over their construction projects and business finances. With thousands of clients worldwide, Knowify serves as the beating heart of the small and medium-sized construction industry, enabling teams with the real-time insights needed to work more efficiently, every single day. Visit https://www.knowify.com to learn more about how we are revolutionizing the way construction works.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-visent-of-knowify-appointed-to-intuit-quickbooks-partner-council-301528095.html
SOURCE Knowify
