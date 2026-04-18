Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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18.04.2026 23:00:00
March Inflation Hit 3.3% -- Here's What That Might Mean for Your Social Security Check in 2027
If you've stopped by a gas station over the past six weeks or so, you've noticed just how much gas prices have jumped up. It's a nationwide issue, and it's reflected in the inflation numbers, too. In March, inflation jumped up 0.9% from last year to 3.3%.Any inflation that outpaces the annual Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) cuts into Social Security recipients' purchasing power, and that's what's happening now. The 3.3% inflation figures are 0.5% higher than 2.8% boost recipients received to start the year.Social Security can't retroactively adjust 2026's COLA to help retirees fight the rising inflation, but there are implications for 2027's COLA if it continues on this path.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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