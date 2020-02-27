March Towards Heroes Day: Caliber Collision and the Dallas Cowboys Salute Service Members at Joint Base San Antonio

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, Caliber Collision and the Dallas Cowboys will bring their Heroes Day roadshow to Joint Base San Antonio, in celebration of active military and in anticipation of the fourth annual Heroes Day event this April.

Representatives of the Dallas Cowboys, including Chad Hennings, a three-time Super Bowl champion and an Air Force veteran, will be on hand Saturday to greet service members at JBSA. Active military will be encouraged to sign up to participate in an athletic competition closely modeled after the NFL Combine, which will take place March 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The following are sign-up times and locations.

Saturday, Feb. 29

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. : JBSA Randolph Rambler Fitness Center, 1751 1st Street East, Building 999, Randolph AFB, Texas 78150

JBSA Randolph Rambler Fitness Center, 1751 1st Street East, Building 999, Randolph AFB, 78150 4:30-6:30 p.m. : MEDcom HQ, 2748 Worth Road, Building 2748, Fort Sam Houston, Texas 78234

At both locations, Hennings will be joined by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for autographs and pictures for recruits who sign up for the preliminary combine, as well as others attending the event.

"Restoring the rhythm of lives is what we do at Caliber, from teammates at our local stores to our corporate partners helping us give back to the communities we serve, including the military," Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber, said. "We are forever grateful to the brave men and women who sacrifice their lives to protect our freedoms. We will continue investing in programs like Heroes Day, which enable us to live out our purpose."

The latest stops in our ongoing roadshow will culminate in a fourth annual event known as "Heroes Day." This public event, jointly hosted by Caliber Collision and the Dallas Cowboys, will take place April 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. On hand will be 50 finalists from the preliminary combine, who will compete in a final competition to crown the ultimate winners. Attendees can enjoy family festivities and food, as well as interact with military service non-profit partners who will take part in a day of gratitude towards our military heroes abroad and home, in addition to first responders.

"Caliber Collision has done an amazing job of helping bring this program together for our troops at home, and the entire Cowboys organization is thrilled to have the support," Hennings said. "The opportunities and resources that we're able to share with active military, veterans and now first responders are the least we can do for the sacrifices they make. They deserve it."

To learn more about Caliber Collision's programs that support our service members, visit calibercollision.com/about-us/community-involvement . For more information about "Heroes Day," visit calibercollision.com/heroesday .

About Caliber Collision Centers

Caliber Collision's purpose is Restoring The Rhythm Of Your Life®, including our customers, partners, clients and the communities we serve. Caliber Collision consistently ranks among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry across more than 1,100 locations in 37 states. For more information about Caliber, visit calibercollision.com .

