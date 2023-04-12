MARCH VOLUMES: FREIGHT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 18 - 12 April 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in March 2023 were 12.0% below 2022. Volumes were 6.1% below 2022 adjusted for closure of the Izmir-Tarragona route and Channel that is impacted by a market decrease and overcapacity.



North Sea volumes were below last year due to mainly fewer volumes between the Netherlands and the UK following an expectedly temporary drop in Continental vegetable and fruit volumes caused by high energy prices. Mediterranean volumes were above last year adjusted for the closure of the Izmir-Tarragona route.

Channel volumes were below last year due to a continued market decrease, suspen-sion of sailings by an operator in March 2022, and a negative impact from the entry of a third ferry operator. Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 6.0% to 40.8m from 43.4m in 2022-21. The decrease was 2.5% adjusted for the closed Izmir-Tarragona route and Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and increased 76.2% to 235k equal to 85% of volumes in March 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 76% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers was 4.1m compared to 1.1m in 2022-21 and 5.1m in 2019.





DFDS ferry volumes March LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 3,974 4,040 3,553 -12.0% 41,061 43,384 40,781 -6.0% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 20 134 235 76.2% 1,002 1,068 4,109 284.6% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The April 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 11 May 2023 at around 07.30am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment