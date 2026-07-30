Marcus Corp Q2 Profit Rises; Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - The Marcus Corp. (MCS), an entertainment and hospitality services provider, on Thursday reported higher second-quarter profit and revenue as both its theater and hotel divisions outperformed their respective industries.

On the NYSE, shares of Marcus are currently gaining 8.73 percent, changing hands at $27.14.

For the second quarter, net earnings rose 116.4 percent to $15.84 million or $0.51 per share from $7.32 million or $0.23 per share a year earlier.

Operating income came in at $27.07 million compared to $13.01 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $46.2 million from $32.3 million a year before, representing an increase of 43.0 percent.

Total revenues climbed 12.5 percent to $231.74 million from $206.04 million in the prior year.

"Our second quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected strong contributions from both divisions, with Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts each significantly outperforming their respective industries," said Gregory S. Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Corporation.

"Each division has a lot to look forward to as we head into the second half of the year. In Marcus Theatres, the film slate for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2026 is impressive," Marcus added.

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