Marcus Landelin leaves his position as COO

Hässleholm, Sweden, February 2nd, 2022

Eolus COO, Marcus Landelin, has decided to leave Eolus in favor of conducting business through NIMA Energy AB.

Marcus will leave in late April 2022, and the recruitment process for his successor is ongoing. Marcus has been employed by Eolus as COO since December 2015 and has been a member of the group management.

-With his great drive and commitment during his time at Eolus Marcus has played an important role for our strategic orientation, our transactions, and the day-to-day operations. Already now I would like to express my gratitude to Marcus for his contributions to Eolus, our good cooperation and like to wish him good luck with his new business endeavors, says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

-After more than six years at Eolus it is time for me to move on within renewables to run my own business. During the years we have made several innovative transactions, developed the project portfolio, and diversified into new technologies and markets. At the same time the team has grown with highly skilled employees and leaders within the operational functions. Going forward, Eolus is on an exciting journey, and it has been a pleasure to lead the company with Per and contribute to our success together with competent and committed employees, says Marcus Landelin.

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on February 2nd, 2022, at 2.00 PM CET.

