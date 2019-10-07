Marcus Starnes's newly released "617 AV" is a galvanizing tale of two eternal beings and their moments of love in disparate eras.

MEADVILLE, Penn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "617 AV": a riveting read that tells of two supernatural beings who discover love in otherworldly and mundane realms. "617 AV" is the creation of published author Marcus Starnes, an OIF/OEF veteran.

Starnes shares, "In this action-packed thrill-ride, two immortal beings secretly fall in love on the astral plane. When they awake, Earth is in need, and they are both teleported to Earth on different missions at different times. When they arrive on Earth, it's the year 617 AV—After Victory in Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcus Starnes's new book evokes captivating emotions of strength, yearning, and unconditional love that overpowers any hurdles, corporeal or metaphysical.

Readers will witness the lives of two ceaseless souls and their journey to prove that love knows no bounds in keeping them together.

View the synopsis of "617 AV" on YouTube.

