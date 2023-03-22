Marengo Therapeutics to Present a Late-Breaking Abstract at AACR Annual Meeting 2023 Highlighting Broad Application of its Novel TCR Vβ Targeting Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a company pioneering novel immuno-therapeutics targeting the T cell receptor (TCR) Vβ repertoire to fight cancer and other diseases, today announced that the company will present a late-breaking abstract at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida. Building on recent scientific insights into Marengo's lead asset, STAR0602, which selectively activates and expands Vβ6 T cells, Marengo will present new data revealing the broad utility of targeting different T cell subsets expressing distinct Vβ TCRs utilizing its STAR (Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire) platform to remodel the adaptive immune response to refractory solid tumors.

"As we continue to explore the hidden reactivities of the germline TCR repertoire using our proprietary libraries of anti-TCR antibodies, we are uncovering exciting immunology with potential broad therapeutic application across a range of cancers and other immune-related diseases," said Andrew Bayliffe, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Marengo Therapeutics. "Importantly, we also find that Marengo's anti-TCR antibody constructs transform Vβ T cells towards a novel phenotype that drives potent anti-tumor activity in vivo via a mechanism of action that is both unique and distinct from anti-PD1 immunotherapy."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A novel class of T cell-activators targeting germline encoded TCR β chains promotes antitumor activity in PD1-refractory models through expansion of a clonally diverse effector memory T cell subset

Authors: Jacques Moisan, Madan Katragadda, Jonathan Hsu, Jessica Lowry, Wei Huang, Jian Tang, Roya Servattalab, Gurkan Guntas, Raj Chopra, Zhen Su, and Andrew Bayliffe

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 3

Session Date and Time:Wednesday Apr 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Poster Section: 3

Poster Number: 6

Abstract Presentation Number: LB338

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and other diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About STAR0602

STAR0602 is Marengo's lead program, the first selective T cell activator generated from Marengo's STAR platform, a library of antibodies targeting non-clonal, variable (V)β regions of the TCR fused to different co-stimulatory moieties. STAR0602 selectively targets a common Vβ T cell subset present in all cancers and, by combining a novel non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulator in the same molecule, promotes expansion of a new population of clonally diverse, effector memory Vβ T cells that turbo-charge the immune system and promote durable anti-tumor immune responses. STAR0602 has undergone extensive preclinical testing that demonstrates potent anti-tumor activity in both mouse and human ex vivo tumor models attributed to a distinct mechanism of action from existing cancer immunotherapies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marengo-therapeutics-to-present-a-late-breaking-abstract-at-aacr-annual-meeting-2023-highlighting-broad-application-of-its-novel-tcr-v-targeting-platform-301778034.html

SOURCE Marengo Therapeutics