Marex Group Agrees To Acquire Brainchild Capital Investments

(RTTNews) - Marex Group Ltd. (MRX), a diversified financial services platform, on Monday agreed to acquire Brainchild Capital Investments, a Netherlands-based clearing and execution business.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

The acquisition is aligned with the company's strategy to expand its clearing business and add new clients.

The acquisition will also enhance the company's capabilities in European power markets.

The deal is expected to create revenue synergies through physical delivery and spot trading services.

BCI was founded in 2014 and operates across energy and environmental markets, including physical delivery and hedging capabilities in power and gas.

In the pre-market trading, Marex Group Ltd. is 0.31% higher at $61 on the Nasdaq.