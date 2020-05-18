Margie Graves, Former Deputy Federal CIO, Joins Brillient's Board of Advisors

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that they welcomed former Deputy Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget Executive Office of the President, Margie Graves as their new Board of Advisors Member.

Margie brings a wealth of knowledge in Federal technology initiatives, policy, and implementation. She is a strong collaborator for driving key Information Technology initiatives and change benefitting our country. Margie will advise Brillient on technology strategy, including Cybersecurity, IT Modernization, Data Analytics, and Cloud, and enhance our understanding of doing business with the Federal Government in these areas.

"I am pleased to join the Board and to advise the leadership of Brillient as they chart a strategic course into the future. The most effective partnerships between federal agencies and vendors are predicated on a common understanding of agency missions and the use of current technology approaches to improve the delivery of those missions. I will work to position Brillient as a preferred partner in the areas of modernization, data analytics and cyber services," said Margie Graves, New Board Member.

Margaret (Margie) H. Graves is the former Deputy Federal CIO for the Office of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President. The Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer drives value in Federal IT, delivers digital services, protects Federal IT assets and information, and develops the next generation IT workforce. In her previous role, Margie worked to improve the way Government delivers results and technology services to the public. She drove elements of the President's Management Agenda; IT Modernization, Data as a Strategic Asset and Workforce of the 21st Century.

She holds a M.B.A. from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Virginia.

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years' experience providing information management, intelligent solutions, and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 1,000+ personnel in 17 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

