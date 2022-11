Margin of Safety Definition and How to Use it

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A margin of safety shows you how much room you have between the stock’s current price and its intrinsic value. Margin of safety is a key concept for investors of all types. Value investors lean on it the most, but growth investors, income-focused investors, and even derivative and option investors should use the concept.How do you calculate a margin of safety? And how should you use it? We’ll go over both and use a few examples below.The margin of safety is the percent difference between the intrinsic value of a stock and the current price. The wider your margin of safety is, the better chance that overly optimistic valuation inputs won’t doom your investment.Continue reading