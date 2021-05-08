|
08.05.2021 12:00:00
Maria Pappas teams up with Candace Jordan and Luxe Bloom on Mother's Day
CHICAGO, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Media Personality Candace Jordan and Shelley Rosen, CEO & Founder Luxe Bloom
WHAT:
Pappas, Jordan and Rosen accompanied by prominent community leaders will give away more than 500 Ecuadorian roses
WHEN:
Sunday, May 9th, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
WHERE:
Michigan and Chicago Avenues in Chicago (Northwest Corner of the intersection)
WHY:
To honor the mothers and women of Chicago, promote the beautification of the Magnificent Mile and support local Chicago businesses.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maria-pappas-teams-up-with-candace-jordan-and-luxe-bloom-on-mothers-day-301286967.html
SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel klar in der Gewinnzone -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.