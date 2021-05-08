+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
08.05.2021

Maria Pappas teams up with Candace Jordan and Luxe Bloom on Mother's Day

CHICAGO, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:             

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Media Personality Candace Jordan and Shelley Rosen, CEO & Founder Luxe Bloom



WHAT:          

Pappas, Jordan and Rosen accompanied by prominent community leaders will give away more than 500 Ecuadorian roses



WHEN:          

Sunday, May 9th, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



WHERE:        

Michigan and Chicago Avenues in Chicago (Northwest Corner of the intersection)



WHY:             

To honor the mothers and women of Chicago, promote the beautification of the Magnificent Mile and support local Chicago businesses.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maria-pappas-teams-up-with-candace-jordan-and-luxe-bloom-on-mothers-day-301286967.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

