|
01.07.2022 08:00:30
Maria Soler Nunez appointed as Head, Group Operations
|
Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Basel, Switzerland, 1 July 2022 Lonza today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Maria Soler Nunez as the new Head, Group Operations. The appointment will be effective from 1 August 2022. Maria will succeed Stefan Stoffel as a member of the Lonza Group Executive Committee.
Maria joins Lonza Group from Novartis where she has worked since 2010, holding a succession of leadership positions in quality and operations. In her most recent role, Maria led the Novartis quality organization as Chief Quality Officer. In this role, Maria was responsible for all aspects of quality, and was leading an organization of 7,000 associates across preclinical, clinical, TechOps, commercial and Quality Systems functions.
Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, Lonza, commented: We are looking forward to welcoming Maria to the Lonza Group Executive Committee. Marias extensive experience in quality and manufacturing operations will be a great asset as we continue to focus on customer delivery and advance on our ambitious growth journey.
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, added: Maria brings an impressive track record in operations and quality to Lonza. I am greatly looking forward to working with her as we continue our focus on operational excellence and long-term value creation.
Prior to her most recent role, Maria held multiple roles at Novartis including Head of Global Manufacturing Functions, and Global Head of Manufacturing, Science & Technology.
Maria holds a graduate degree in Pharmacy Studies and a PhD. in Pharmacy from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid. She also holds a Postgraduate Degree in Design and Statistics for Medical Sciences from the Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona.
Following a handover, Maria will succeed Stefan Stoffel, who has decided to retire. Stefan has held a variety of leadership roles during a career with Lonza spanning more than three decades. Stefan has worked in multiple locations and roles during his extensive career. In his most recent role, Stefan has led Group Operations since January 2021. As a member of the Lonza Group Executive Committee, Stefan has made a valuable contribution to many strategic projects as well as overseeing many important growth and delivery programs that has supported the companys long-term growth and success.
Stefan will commence his retirement on 1 August, 2022. The Lonza management would like to thank Stefan for his significant contribution during his long tenure and wish him an enjoyable and well-deserved retirement.
Notes to editors
A high-resolution image of Maria is available on request from media@lonza.com
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 16,000 employees (full-time equivalent), we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 5.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.7 billion in Full-Year 2021. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Dirk Oehlers
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1388429
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1388429 01.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Maria Soler Nunez appointed as Head, Group Operations (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Lonza to Establish Large-Scale, Commercial Drug Product Fill & Finish Facility in Stein (CH) (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Lonza auf 'Outperform' - Ziel gesenkt auf 650 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
26.01.22
|Lonza-Aktie im Minus: Lonza wächst um ein Fünftel - Neue Produktionslinien für Moderna (Reuters)
|
26.01.22
|Lonza erzielt ein starkes Ergebnis in 2021 mit 20% Umsatzwachstum (kWk) (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Lonza Delivers Strong 2021 performance with 20% CER Sales Growth (EQS Group)
|
26.11.21
|Aktien Schweiz knicken mit Corona-Ängsten ein - Logitech und Lonza fester (Dow Jones)