MARii and Sengenics Launch ImmuSAFE® - World's First Multi-Antigen, Epitope Specific, Fully Quantitative COVID-19 Test

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Sengenics Sdn. Bhd. launched the ImmuSAFE COVID+ biochip, at MARii's headquarters, Cyberjaya.

ImmuSAFE is the world's first lab-based, multi-antigen, and multi-domain COVID-19 serology test (examination of blood serum) comprising of 9 functionally validated domains of the N and S protein of SARS-CoV-2 expressed using Sengenics' KREX protein folding technology.

The test is quantitative, enabling high-throughput screening of COVID-19 samples for diagnosis of current or prior infection, as well as for quantitation and localisation of antibody binding, providing means to identify antibody correlates of ongoing protection and development of immunity against future SARS-CoV-2 infections. This makes it ideal for applications in both COVID-19 seroprevalence studies and vaccine clinical trials.

Present at the announcement was Dato' Madani Sahari, MARii CEO and Dr. Arif Anwar, Sengenics Sdn. Bhd. CEO.

The ImmuSAFE test has a sensitivity and specificity of 100%. Validated by the Institute of Medical Research (IMR), an agency under the Ministry of Health (MOH), tests conducted on 5,000 samples during the development phase, shows that results can be obtained within a few hours.

COVID-19 test centres can be set up in existing facilities, offering solutions for organisations that rely on real-time knowledge of infections - such as aviation, logistics, tourism, and industrial sectors.

MARii has developed the ImmuSAFE Tracker, an application with intelligent contact tracing capabilities to track mobility and contact tracing information, including employee logs, supply chain information, and SOP enforcement of businesses in real-time. Big data analytics would enable predictive modelling and simulations of outbreak patterns from new infection clusters.

Dato' Madani explained that the application is derived from MARii's vast experience in platform development, including the development of COVID-19 Intelligent Management System, the system used to track and register companies operating during the lockdown.

"The launch of the ImmuSAFE Test Kit and ImmuSAFE Tracker presents a complete solution to quickly know, predict and understand infection patterns and the pandemic better", he concluded.

About MARii

MARii serves to spur the development of smart systems through the implementation of digital technologies with a special focus on big data analytics and artificial intelligence, including automotive and connected mobility ecosystem.

About Sengenics

Sengenics is a Functional Proteomics company that leverages its patented KREX™ technology to discover autoantibody biomarker signatures for prediction of drug response and severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs).

